Aneri Vajani, Ansh Bagri and Zeeshan Khan Wrap Their Intense Action-packed Week long Outdoor Schedule for Atrangii’s Baghin in Gujarat

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 10:54
Aneri Vajani, Ansh Bagri

MUMBAI: The GEC Atrangii TV and it’s OTT app helmed by Vibhu Agarwal will soon bring to the audiences ‘Baghin’ - the battle between MAN vs BEAST. For the first time on Indian television, the heroine is possessed by the spirit of a Baghin (a tigress) and Aneri will be essaying this character. Recently, the team wrapped-up one of their most intense schedule in Gujarat. This week long schedule took place in the extremely hot weather in Rajpipla, where the team shot for some high-octane action and drama sequences. The shoot took place at multiple locations such as Haveli, a Lake and an island.

Aneri Vajani elaborated, ‘This was one of my toughest and most enjoyable outdoor schedule. We were shooting in extremely hot weather in Gujarat, but felt relieved when few of the scenes involved rain and one scene was even shot underwater. We had to especially take a boat and reached an island to shoot this scene. I really enjoyed this schedule as I had super fun and extremely hard-working co-stars as my company. We also took this opportunity to gorge on my favourite Gujarati local delicacies. We can’t wait for the audience to experience the thrill and drama when Baghin is out.’

Sharing his experience Ansh Bagri added, "This schedule was really intense, I had to be in a certain physique for an action scene and had to follow a very strict diet. This action scene involved guns, hand to hand combat and a lot of blood. This has been a one of a kind experience for me to perform my own stunts.  I've thoroughly loved the feeling of giving all my blood, sweat and energy to this character and cannot wait for the audience to see me in all new avatar."

Zeeshan Khan said on this exciting shoot, "It was a super amazing schedule and I felt great as I performed an extreme bike chase sequence in a real jungle. It was like proper action film vibe on the set. Once the shoot was completed, Me, Aneri and Ansh along with the crew went for a Jungle Safari at Statue of Unity. We are very excited with how this revenge drama is shaping up and I am sure audience is in for a treat".

Baghin it is on floors currently and will be out in 2023 on Atrangii App and TV.

Aneri Vajani Ansh Bagri Zeeshan Khan Atrangii outdoor schedule Gujarati local Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 10:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exposed! Sahiba exposes Angad’s PR stunt
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale- a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Pandya Store: What! Devansh sneaks into Raavi's house
MUMBAI :Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Sad! Lakshmi begs Rishi to marry Malishka
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. Fans are in awe...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Amazing! Maan and Dilpreet finally come together with a twist
MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Must Read! Akshay Kumar has been injured multiple times on the sets of his movies; the actor always does stunts on his own
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and reportedly the actor got injured on the sets...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Must Read! Akshay Kumar has been injured multiple times on the sets of his movies; the actor always does stunts on his own

Latest Video

Related Stories
Vinny Arora
What! Actress Vinny Arora gets brutally trolled for her pictures in a pink bikini with son Zayn, netizens say “Bas ye reh gya tha dekhne ke liye”
Sumedh Mudgalkar
Amazing! Popular Mythological shows Devon Ke Dev.... Mahadev and Radha Krishn to return on TV, Sumedh Mudgalkar reacts
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Manjari aka Ami Trivedi talks about the show, her character, Social media hate and more
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Manjari aka Ami Trivedi talks about the show, her character, Social media hate and more
Did you know that Anupama's Baa aka Alpana Buch is married to this Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Actor? Read About their real life love st
Did you know that Anupama's Baa aka Alpana Buch is married to this Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Actor? Read About their real life love story here!
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to be part of the show?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to be part of the show?
Idol Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show will take place
Idol Season 13: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show will take place