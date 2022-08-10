Aneri Vajani, Ansh Bagri and Zeeshan Khan Wrap Their Intense Action-packed Week long Outdoor Schedule for Atrangii’s Baghin in Gujarat

MUMBAI: The GEC Atrangii TV and it’s OTT app helmed by Vibhu Agarwal will soon bring to the audiences ‘Baghin’ - the battle between MAN vs BEAST. For the first time on Indian television, the heroine is possessed by the spirit of a Baghin (a tigress) and Aneri will be essaying this character. Recently, the team wrapped-up one of their most intense schedule in Gujarat. This week long schedule took place in the extremely hot weather in Rajpipla, where the team shot for some high-octane action and drama sequences. The shoot took place at multiple locations such as Haveli, a Lake and an island.

Aneri Vajani elaborated, ‘This was one of my toughest and most enjoyable outdoor schedule. We were shooting in extremely hot weather in Gujarat, but felt relieved when few of the scenes involved rain and one scene was even shot underwater. We had to especially take a boat and reached an island to shoot this scene. I really enjoyed this schedule as I had super fun and extremely hard-working co-stars as my company. We also took this opportunity to gorge on my favourite Gujarati local delicacies. We can’t wait for the audience to experience the thrill and drama when Baghin is out.’

Sharing his experience Ansh Bagri added, "This schedule was really intense, I had to be in a certain physique for an action scene and had to follow a very strict diet. This action scene involved guns, hand to hand combat and a lot of blood. This has been a one of a kind experience for me to perform my own stunts. I've thoroughly loved the feeling of giving all my blood, sweat and energy to this character and cannot wait for the audience to see me in all new avatar."

Zeeshan Khan said on this exciting shoot, "It was a super amazing schedule and I felt great as I performed an extreme bike chase sequence in a real jungle. It was like proper action film vibe on the set. Once the shoot was completed, Me, Aneri and Ansh along with the crew went for a Jungle Safari at Statue of Unity. We are very excited with how this revenge drama is shaping up and I am sure audience is in for a treat".

Baghin it is on floors currently and will be out in 2023 on Atrangii App and TV.