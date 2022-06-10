Aneri Vajani Celebrates Dussehra at Home With a Puja

Aneri Vajani Celebrates Dussehra at Home With a Puja

MUMBAI : Aneri Vajani is a known personality for her performance in Anupama and other reality shows. On the occasion of Dussehra yesterday, she shared pictures of herself surrounded by smiling kids after the Dussehra Puja.Aneri is quite active on social media. She often shares adorable pics and videos to keep her fans updated. 

She talked about her idea of decoratingthe house on Dussehra, "I love eco-friendly celebrations and, hence, we do not use any products that could harm the environment. I like to dress up the house with fresh flowers, as the colours add positive vibes and happiness. Floral arrangements infuse freshness and a festive touch. "

Aneri also shared  what the festival means to her, "Dussehra symbolises victory, goodness, love, and triumph, and these are seen in the celebrations and preparations of one and all.Dussehra is a much awaited festival in our home. Just as much as we love Navratri for its reasons, Dussehra is also close to our hearts as it holds sentimental values for every believer. We have a small pooja at home every year."

