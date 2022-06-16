Anger! Sasural Simar Ka fame actress Jyotsna Chandola Singh aka Khushi Bharadwaj RAISES her voice against the rash driving of a local bus driver

Jyotsna took to her social media and uploaded a video wherein she expressed her anger about the bus driver and his bad behaviour with her.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 04:30
Anger! Sasural Simar Ka fame actress Jyotsna Chandola Singh aka Khushi Bharadwaj RAISES her voice against the rash driving of a

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with a shocking piece of news for readers. Sasural Simar Ka 1 fame actress Jyotsna Chandola Singh aka Khushi Bharadwaj/Billo Rani recently faced a disheartening incident. A bus driver misbehaved with her and her family, including her small kid, while she was driving from Thane to Malad in Mumbai.

Jyotsna took to her social media and uploaded a video wherein she expressed her anger about the bus driver and his bad behaviour with her.

Also read: CONGRATULATIONS! Sasural Simar Ka actress Jyotsna Chandola blessed with a baby boy

She has even tagged Honorable Minister of Women and Child Development and former actress Smriti Irani, Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhavji Thackeray, Advocate Anil Parab, Mumbai Police, and the bus department of NMMT.

Have a look at the video!

Well, on her this video, Paridhi Sharma, who was her co-star in Jodha Akbar, too supported her and wrote, "Road safety can not be comprised, It needs courage and lots of efforts to raise voice against anything wrong."

Have a look!

Also read: Jyotsna Chandola ‘gets immense love’ from school children in Dehradun

Jyotsna has been a part of shows like Bhagonwali-Baante Apni Taqdeer, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, Jodha Akbar, Santoshi Maa, and Muskaan. She was blessed with a baby boy last year.

Well done, Jyotsna!
For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Jyotsna Chandola Singh Sasural Simar Ka Khushi Bharadwaj Billo Rani Muskaan sapna Nitesh Singh hindi tv actress TellyChakkar TV news Paridhi Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 04:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
Anupamaa: Whoa! Anupama’s diamond necklace to go missing, all this is Barkha’s plan
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Love Blossoms! Kanha to gift something special as a gesture of love
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Bharat serial Woh Toh Hai Albela will showcase an interesting twist. It was...
Anupamaa: Upcoming TWIST! Ankush and Vanraj humiliate each other amidst the housewarming party
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of...
Udaariyaan: Much-in-Love! Fateh and Tejo share a romantic hug
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors TV show Udaariyaan will bring high-voltage drama as Tanya will finally take the...
Parineeti: Much in Love! Rajeev develops soft corner for Parineeti, refuses to marry Neeti
MUMBAI: Colors' new show “Parineetii” is doing well. The audience has given it a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma...
Recent Stories
Must Read! “Yash Johar and me always wanted to work together but that did not happened, but now I am very happy to be a part of
Must Read! “Yash Johar and me always wanted to work together but that did not happened, but now I am very happy to be a part of a Dharma Production movie” Anil Kapoor
Latest Video