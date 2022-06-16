Anger! Sasural Simar Ka fame actress Jyotsna Chandola Singh aka Khushi Bharadwaj RAISES her voice against the rash driving of a local bus driver

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with a shocking piece of news for readers. Sasural Simar Ka 1 fame actress Jyotsna Chandola Singh aka Khushi Bharadwaj/Billo Rani recently faced a disheartening incident. A bus driver misbehaved with her and her family, including her small kid, while she was driving from Thane to Malad in Mumbai.

Jyotsna took to her social media and uploaded a video wherein she expressed her anger about the bus driver and his bad behaviour with her.

She has even tagged Honorable Minister of Women and Child Development and former actress Smriti Irani, Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Uddhavji Thackeray, Advocate Anil Parab, Mumbai Police, and the bus department of NMMT.

Well, on her this video, Paridhi Sharma, who was her co-star in Jodha Akbar, too supported her and wrote, "Road safety can not be comprised, It needs courage and lots of efforts to raise voice against anything wrong."

Jyotsna has been a part of shows like Bhagonwali-Baante Apni Taqdeer, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, Jodha Akbar, Santoshi Maa, and Muskaan. She was blessed with a baby boy last year.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.