Aniruddh Dave and Ripudaman Handa rocked at Ira Singhal's cooking contest Chef of Delhi!

MUMBAI: Ira Singhal’s Chef of Delhi was a successful affair! It was quite a treat for Delhi’s cooking enthusiasts this Friday, the 8th of February when they gathered for a fabulous cookery content. Ira Singhal’s Chef of Delhi was a successful contest and was judged by celebrity chefs Ripudaman Handa, who won the title of MasterChef a few years back, and celebrity chef Shivani Mehta as well as established TV actor Aniruddh Dave and Chef Rakesh Sethi who was also the chief guest.

Vandana Gupta bagged the first price while Neha Gulnaz and Pooja Bansal came second and third respectively. Ira Singhal and Amit Singhal's hospitality was amazing and they personally attended to the guests as well as the contestants at the event.

“The Chef of Delhi got a fantastic response. The celebrity chef Ripudaman Handa and TV star Aniruddh Dave won everyone's hearts. We would be coming up with more such contests, especially in cities like Jaipur,” says an excited Ira who also owns Kitchen of Flavours.

Aniruddh, who is known for his shows such as Patiala Babes adds, “It was great to be a judge on the cooking contest. The participants were very enthusiastic and were also fantastic cooks. Chef Ripudaman made me cook a special dish and that made me feel nostalgic about cooking at home.”

Ripudaman Handa also had an amazing time. "It was fantastic to be part of the Chef of Delhi. Ira Singhal's initiative is worth appreciating. It was amazing to interact with Aniruddh Dave too."

Well, we sure hope to see more such events in the future, right budding chefs?