Aniruddh Dave: I believe that everyone struggles in different ways and deals with it in their own way

MUMBAI: There are different stages in everyone’s career. Aniruddh Dave wants to explore more, play varied characters in different platforms.

“The transition from one platform to another must be understood. So, when I first began my career, I went from theatre to small screen. The process that I'm now considering, preparing, and documenting in my diary is a shift from television to web series or cinema. So, of course, I am pleased with what I am doing and what I have accomplished so far. The digital film’s content is set, and I've filmed for it as well. I'm only waiting for it to be available on the platform. I'm not sure whether Kaagaz 2 will be released in theatres or on digital platforms. That isn't my problem. It's just that my transfer from TV to the web has made me very happy,” he shares.

Looking back at his struggles and missed opportunities, he adds that there will always be struggles. “It's nothing new. Once I had this opportunity to speak with Amitabh Bachchan sir while hosting a live KBC event. Maine unhe bol tha ki ‘sir I have been doing TV and now I am struggling to create my base in films’. Toh unhone kahan tha, ‘Sangarsh jo hai vo Jeevan ka hissa hai, karte raho safalta bhi mil jayegi’. If a legendary actor like him is saying such things, then who am I? I believe that everyone struggles in different ways and deals with it in their own way,” he says.

The number of mediums, platforms, and online channels has increased, so has the competition. If you don't take up an opportunity, there are 100 people ready to grab it.

Agreeing, he adds, “When you work in television, you don't have much time. And the parts I've played on television have always been mainstream. So you don't have time when you shoot 25 days a month. While it's true that you can't work everywhere, the time I'm giving to myself right now is well worth it. Competition is and will always be there but the question is with whom? We must recognise who we must compete with. YouTubers, influencers, and actresses are examples of these people. And when it comes to platforms, I believe they are all different departments, with actors and performers having their own place. So possibilities will always exist and will grow, and the way opportunities exist in the digital world, it will continue to grow.”

About the kind of opportunities you are looking out for, Aniruddh shares, “If we're talking about the web or the digital medium, I want to play interesting characters. However, just because you've always played the lead on TV doesn't mean you'll get similar roles on the web. This is something I've realised. You must begin from the beginning. Many actors are unable to accept this. You may have been a hero there, but things are different here, and you have to work with different people. And in order to become one of them, you must accept it. You have skill and talent, but there are many other factors that are important. When casting for a digital series, they take care of every detail.”

For betterment of his craft, the actor always keeps himself updated. “As a human being, you must evolve over time, upgrade yourself. Today you must perfect your craft, art, overall speaking, and enacting style because appearance is so essential, you must work hard to achieve it. To be successful in this industry, you must have a unique selling point. You must prepare yourself through the roles you play on a daily basis. All of these things are important. I do read books, experiment, do experimental work. I believe that the Golden Age of Indian television should be revived. Television is something that will never go away. It's rocking and has a place in the audience's heart. But nowadays people are drawn to the web. There was a time when daily soaps like ‘Swaabhiman’ and ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ worked so well on television. We have created comedy shows like ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’. There are shows with a realistic flavour. There were shows like Itihaas on Doordarshan that are now outdated, yet similar type of content is available on the web with a realistic approach. But I have a feeling that the television era will return,” he opines.