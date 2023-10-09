Aniruddh Dave opens up about his show Siikho

MUMBAI: Actor Aniruddh Dave, who is hosting the show Siikho, says that the response of the show has been very good. He says that the show launched also on the perfect day.

“The response is really good. On 15th of August, our show was launched. It is a great privilege for us to have our audiences watch our show just after the honourable PM's speech on August 15. Honorable Prime Minister Modi ji has garnered a massive following for his program "Mann Ki Baat " and people love to listen to him and this has also expanded the reach of Doordarshan (DD). National Network is India's first own-country channel, and the way it is being upgraded now is the way it is moving forward. The Ministry of Information Broadcasting has stated that in the coming years, Doordarshan will be the most watched channel, as it was in COVID as well as before. So today, the way in which technologies, new work, and new things are happening is called a new revamp by DD, and it is good,” he says.

He adds, “It got a very good response. In fact, people have been waiting for this concept for a long time. Such things have not happened. This is by far the biggest advertisement on Indian television. Honorable Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Anurag Thakur ji, is actively touring and overseeing the various Doordarshan studios and setups across the nation. This is a positive development for the country. Personally, I have a memorable experience of facing the camera for the first time at the age of 8 on Jaipur Doordarshan for a quiz show. Renowned figures such as Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Bajpayee, Mandira Bedi, Shahrukh Khan, and many others, including my mentor, the late Irrfan Khan, initiated their careers from DD National.”

Discussing the episodes, he explains, "When you watch any episode, you'll observe that all our guests have shared their personal journeys. They talk about what it takes to prepare for a particular profession. What's the study path? Which institute is ideal? The acronym 'SIIKHO' encapsulates this: S for studies, I for institute, I for interview, K for knowledge, H for how-to, and O for opportunity. This is how I learned to 'SIIKHO.' For instance, let's consider the aspiration to become a chartered accountant. Similarly, to excel in the IAS examination, how do you strategize your preparation? What subjects warrant your focus? What skills do you need to hone? Where do you find study materials? What key points are crucial? Moreover, we've had individuals who secured All India Rank 1, 10, and 5, accomplished and meritorious individuals as our guests. Our show doesn't just feature film stars; they join us to impart knowledge about their respective domains. Satish Kaushik Ji was one such guest, contributing his insights. Furthermore, take the example of Rajpal Yadav, who's making significant contributions to the entertainment industry. If audiences are drawn to theaters, who better than him can be considered a prominent artist? He emphasizes that learning, be it acting or any field, requires practical exposure. It's not merely theory; this principle applies universally. Practical training and internships hold immense value, crucial for employees, students, or anyone with aspirations."

The actor further highlights that the show has significantly contributed to his personal growth. "Anchoring is a substantial endeavor. This kind of show requires someone who invests extensive effort into research, who delves deep into the subject matter, and possesses a genuine inclination for knowledge. Take Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, for instance, hosting 'KBC.' I've observed this firsthand. He meticulously equips himself with information, constantly updates his knowledge, and conducts thorough research on every question. In fact, you may have noticed that he imparts additional information intermittently. He continually enriches himself. As an actor, engaging in acting, hosting, and anchoring is indeed commendable. Yet, the real treasure lies in the personal growth you attain – the moments when you sit across from distinguished experts from various countries, learning about their nations. Conversations touch upon topics like GDP, progress, development, science, NASA, engineering, IITs, and institutions. How can I encapsulate all this? It's a culmination of thorough preparations. I've dedicated extensive time to research and discussions, enabling me to engage meaningfully with guests on the show. It's a meticulous journey, and this show holds immense significance in my life. It has granted me invaluable insights and learning experiences. I can confidently assert that for an actor, showcasing their prowess in such a manner is a monumental achievement in itself."

Discussing upcoming plans, he shares, "Stay tuned for the upcoming episodes throughout the next year. We've covered a wide array of professions in our episodes. To give you a glimpse of what's to come, we have a special episode for Teacher's Day on the 5th of September, followed by an episode dedicated to Engineer's Day on the 15th of September. Subsequent to 'Mann Ki Baat,' our show will return for a recap of those episodes. As Air Force Day and Navy Day approach, we will delve into discussions about the Air Force and the Navy, respectively.

Furthermore, we will address topics spanning science, technology, the health sector, and even occasions like Cancer Day. Our conversations will explore areas such as pursuing an MBBS degree and insights into cancer. This show is truly comprehensive, offering a 360-degree view of enriching content. I'm elated that we have initiated such a program, airing on the national network, thereby reaching children in rural areas who may lack easy access to the internet. It's important to note that not everyone relies solely on the internet. Even within tier 2 and tier 3 cities, there's a genuine interest in learning and engaging with our content. This show stands as a commendable endeavor."

