Aniruddh Dave, Ripudaman Handa, Shivani Mehta to judge cooking competition in Delhi

MUMBAI: Cooking enthusiasts are ecstatic as soon we will get to witness another fabulous cookery contest, this time in Delhi. Ira Singhal’s Chef of Delhi will be held on the 8th of February and will be judged by celebrity chefs Ripudaman Handa, who won the title of MasterChef a few years back, and celebrity chef Shivani Mehta (as well as established TV actor Aniruddh Dave.



Talking about the renowned panel of judges, Ira says, “Ripudaman Handa is a well-known celebrity chef. However, very few people know that this young chef's cooking journey started from the meal he prepared for his mother and sister-in-law at home. He used to cook delicious food that they appreciated and encouraged him to try his hand at cooking professionally. This encouragement and his passion drove him to MasterChef season 3 and he won the title. He is an inspiration to youth and was the perfect choice to be one of the judges. Our other two judges, Shivani as well as Aniruddh are also experts in their respective fields and we are so lucky to have such an established panel.”





Ripudaman, of course, is excited to be part of it. “MasterChef is a great landmark in my life. I will always cherish the experience I had in the show. Food is my life and I love to cook everything. I have been part of cooking shows and will love to continue doing the same. I love being a celebrity judge, it perks me up as it involves food and all those who love food. I am sure I will have a great time in the cooking contest. Apart from tasting all the delicious dishes, I will also get to experience the winter of Delhi. Since it’s my hometown, so this trip is absolutely a perfect combination of work and pleasure,” he says.



Aniruddh, who is known for his shows such as Patiala Babes adds, “I am so fond of cooking. Cooking also shows the art of making a good dish, and I am a foodie. This is the first time that I will be judging a food-based event. I am very excited and I am sure that I am going to enjoy the experience. I have got the opportunity to meet chef Sanjeev Kapoor, and Vikas Khanna as well.”



Meanwhile, celebrity chef Shivani Mehta from Gujarat, who is also hosting the show, is excited to be part of it. As mentioned by her “This is going to be a huge platform for cooking lovers, where they will get to show their skills and get rewarded for their potentials, where many aspiring chefs are going to compete with each other. She is excited to host this event, as well to show her master recipe and to judge the final round of this battle,”. Chef of Delhi will happen on 8th February

