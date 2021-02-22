Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy reveal their newborn son Aaravv’s face in a creative way; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular and adorable actresses. The diva, who was seen in the show Naagin, gave birth to a baby boy last week.

She welcomed her first child with husband Rohit Reddy on February 2, 2021. It was Rohit Reddy who announced the news about the baby’s arrival on his Instagram, with a cute post. Days after the baby boy’s birth, Anita and Rohit shared a first glimpse of him and revealed naming him Aaravv Reddy. A week later after Aaravv’s birth, the new mommy shared a video on her Instagram, sharing a glimpse of her little son’s face.

In the video, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy revealed their baby boy’s face in the most creative manner ever. The video features Anita posing with her baby bump, which looks like a small time bomb. The actress had painted a part of her baby bump in a black ball with a fire string attached to it, like a bomb. In the video, Rohit is seen lighting the bomb with a lighter. And then, Anita and Rohit close their ears. After a big boom, the couple poses cutely with their little one. Anita and Rohit hold Aaravv and pose with him. They give fans a first glimpse of Aaravv’s face and show their followers how adorable the little one is. The couple share more endearing photos with their little one, while he is asleep.

