Anita Hassanandani gets emotional on Nach Baliye 9 sets; Rohit Redady reveals a lesser-known fact about her

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani, who has been playing the role of Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein from the past six years, is one of the most popular TV actresses. She has been part of several TV soaps like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Naagin 3. The actress has also done films like Taal, Ragini MMS 2 and Krishna Cottage.

She is currently also seen in Nach Baliye 9 wherein she has participated with her hubby Rohit Reddy. A lesser-known fact about the beautiful lady Anita was revealed on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 recently. After a fantastic aerial act on the dance reality show, Anita had an emotional moment. It seemed as if she had connected with the performance on another level which made her cry on the stage. Rohit was at her side throughout this experience to support her. Rohit said, “Not everybody knows this, Anita lost her father at a tender age and she bravely took up the responsibility of her household. She had to face multiple tough situations including taking a step back from her studies at a very young age! She is a fighter and has always dealt with difficult problems in life courageously,” and supported his wife dearly. Wiping away her tears, Anita said, “I lost my father when I was a child and never got to share the bond that most daughters have with their fathers. Rohit is the love of my life and he has been my best friend, my support system, my everything! He always strives to make me happy. He has filled my life with happiness,” the actress said about her husband Rohit.