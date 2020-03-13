Anita Hassanandani, Hina Khan and others go gaga over Mouni Roy’s NEW KILLER look; check

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy’s fashion game has time and again wowed her fans and followers. The actress carries off traditional as well as western outfits with ease and looks stunning in them.

The hot diva of the entertainment world, who has successfully stepped into the world of cinema, is a pretty active social media user. She regularly shares posts to treat her fans and followers. She also flaunts her various stunning looks on her social media page that will certainly give you some style inspiration.

Mouni Roy’s latest pictures are no different. She is looking hot in her new look, and not just her fans, even her industry friends have gone gaga over her sexy avatar.

Complimenting Mouni, Naagin 4 actress Anita Hassanandani wrote on her comment section, “This look is AMAZING”. Hacked actress Hina Khan defined her in one word ‘Killer’ while Mouni’s Naagin 2 co-star Aashka Goradia called her ‘Gorgeous’. Are you curious to see her look? Then take a look below.

What’s your take on Mouni’s latest pictures? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the professional front, Mouni rose to fame with her performance in television shows like Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Later, she went on to work in films like Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China. She will be next seen in Brahmastra.