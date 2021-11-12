Anita Hassanandani, Karan Wahi, Deepika Singh, Ravi Dubey and Krystle D’Souza join the #AggarTumNaHote bandwagon and acknowledge the special Niyatis of their life

MUMBAI: Zee TV recently added a riveting drama to its late primetime titled, Aggar Tum Na Hote - the story of a mentally unstable, rich, young man whose only ray of hope is his nurse who refuses to give up on him even after the senior-most doctors have thrown up their hands. While Niyati Mishra is played by television actor Simaran Kaur, the popular heartthrob Himanshu Soni is seen essaying the character of Abhimanyu Pandey.

While Abhimanyu caught the audience’s attention with his mercurial personality and erratic behaviour, Niyati came through as a warm, rock-solid, dependable character and instantly reminded viewers of a similar person in their own life. With the audience being reminded of their own special Niyatis in life, Zee TV introduced a special social media campaign - the #AggarTumNaHote movement to give 1000 of viewers a platform to acknowledge the efforts, contributions of that one special, solid person who has been a Niyati in their life, standing by their side and egging them on through their toughest times.

While thousands of viewers joined the movement, even actors of the television industry like Anita Hassanandani, Karan Wahi, Deepika Singh, Ravi Dubey and Krystle D’Souza hopped on to the bandwagon and took to social media to give a special shoutout to their 'Niyati' who has been the pillar of strength during their moments of dilemma or their only source of hope after a debacle or a daunting challenge. Narrating their own emotional journey, each of the actors ignited a faint hope amongst their set of followers justifying the belief that we all have that one friend and philosopher who fights our battles like their own, making the #AggarTumNaHote movement a grand, nationwide initiative.

Calling out not one but the two Niyatis of her life, Anita Hassanandani said, “It doesn’t often happen when you find someone who means everything to you. You feel more appreciated and spirited with them around you. Today, I would like to thank my two guardian angels for always watching over me, Rohit Reddy & Ekta Kapoor. I would like to say something to them, Agar tum na hote, to aaj main iss mukaam par bilkul nahi hoti.”

Adding how Ekta helped her face the challenges, Anita Hassanandani said, “Ekta is a prototype of every strong female character she ever created. She is a true friend and an incredibly strong-willed woman. All these years of friendship have culminated into an indispensable relationship, the one where we could do anything for each other with no questions asked. I remember those days when I was young, hungry for work but clueless about everything. I was bitterly affected by my early failures but then you came into my life. She not only helped me fight depression but also gave me a new start. That's one of the million things I have learned from her, to never give up. That's why even on rough days, I feel secure because of you my guardian angel. You are in every sense of the world, my life's Niyati. Calling her a friend is an understatement. She is a part of my family, and she is my Niyati.”

Even Deepika Singh who had earlier battled with physical issues shared how her doctor helped her deal with them, “Last year I went through a really tough time and if not for my doctor, I wouldn’t have been where I am right now. My BP was below 30 when Doctor Shyam Choubey suggested that I get admitted to the hospital and he made all the necessary arrangements from shifting me from one hospital to the other. I still remember him saying ‘Sona mat, aankhein khuli rakho, stay strong.’ Honestly, he helped me get better when my health was affected, and I truly believe it’s only because of him that I could recover from that phase. So, I would really like to say to doctor Shyam, Aggar Tum Na Hote, then I would have lost that fight.”

Speaking about his Niyati, Ravi Dubey said, “When I look into our mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest warmth and comfort I can ever find on this earth. And after getting married to Sargun, I’ve been blessed with not just one but two ‘Maa’s’. Both our mothers have been our pillars of strength and I can proudly say this, Aggar Tum Na Hote, toh aaj main apni zindagi ki itni uchaaiyon par kabhi nahi pahunch paata.”

Similarly, Krystle D’Souza also said, “The word ‘Mother’ derives from the unconditional love and care that a mother gives to her child. I was lucky to have the care and support of my mother throughout my life. And honestly, I can proudly say this to my mother, Aggar Tum Na Hote, toh aaj aapki beti iss mukaam par nahi hoti.”

Speaking of his parents' contribution, Karan Wahi said "We fail to comprehend the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves. Ever since my birth, my parents have left no stones unturned to support and strengthen me and have provided the best they could. Their love and assistance have empowered me in my toughest of times and given me a reason to succeed. Isiliye main kehta hoon, Mom-Dad, yahan tak pahunchna mumkin nahi hota, Aggar Tum Na Hote!"

Just like Niyati has been standing tall to safeguard Abhimanyu and helping him fight his problems, our actors too have been guarded and backed by their own special Niyatis. So, it’s time we all raise a toast to that special Niyati of our life and tell #AggarTumNaHote….

