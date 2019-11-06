News

Anita Hassanandani's STYLE GAME is on point; looks stunning in an all-black jumpsuit

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several TV soaps like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Naagin 3. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, who is also known for participating in Nach Baliye 9 along with hubby Rohit Reddy, is a style diva. 

The actress recently took some time off her busy schedule and jetted off for a vacation to Goa along with her husband Rohit Reddy. Anita has also been sharing pictures of the same on her social media handles. The actress has recently shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen sitting by the swimming pool.  Anita looks effortlessly beautiful in an all-black jumpsuit as she poses for the camera. 

Check out her pictures here:

