Anita Hassnandani and Rohit Reddy to convey a strong message through their upcoming act on Nach Baliye! 

MUMBAI: After showcasing their individual performances which were absolutely powerpacked and full of masti and drama on the Nach Baliye stage last week, the fiery duo Anita Hassnandani and Rohit Reddy are ready to set the stage on fire once again this coming weekend with another amazing performance!



The duo are going to be seen highlighting a very important topic to convey one of the most integral social message's which everybody needs to be aware about, through their upcoming perfomance! Going to be seen dancing with adorable child artist Jayshree, Anita and Rohit are going to bring out awareness about how not only the boys but girls can and should also be inclined towards activities like sports and games in this 21st century!



Their act is going to be filled with quite the emotional element, along with some lovely dancing, a whole lot of cuteness with Jayshree's adorable moves and a sweet family feel to the entire performance which is surely going to bring out a smile on everyone's faces!