Anita Raaj is set to enter 'Saavi Ki Savaari' as a tough personality

TV and film actress Anita Raaj spoke about her entry in the show 'Saavi Ki Savaari' as Kumud Agarwal and shared her experience playing a rigid character with traditional beliefs in the daily soap.
Anita Raaj

MUMBAI: TV and film actress Anita Raaj spoke about her entry in the show 'Saavi Ki Savaari' as Kumud Agarwal and shared her experience playing a rigid character with traditional beliefs in the daily soap.

Talking about her entry, she said: "It makes very happy to see 'Saavi Ki Savaari' win the hearts of the viewers with its heartfelt narrative. I'm excited to be part of the show in the role of Kumud Agarwal, Nityam's(Farman Haider) Dadi Bua."

Anita has been part of movies like 'Prem Geet', 'Mehindi Rang Laayegi', 'Naukar Biwi Ka', among others and was also seen in TV shows such as 'Eena Meena Deeka', ' Tumhari Pakhi', 'Choti Sarrdaarni', 'Parineeti', and now she is about to enter 'Saavi Ki Savaari'.

She will be playing an important role in the show which is a story of female auto driver Saavi Goyal, played by Samridhi Shukla.

She said further: "My character is quite uptight about the way a family must function and despite having settled in the US, she is rooted in Indian traditions. Her homecoming to India marks new developments in the storyline of the show. I'm looking forward to collaborating with all the talented actors on the show. Here's hoping that the audience embraces my entry in it."

'Saavi Ki Savaari' airs on Colors.

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 15:35

