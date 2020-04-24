News

Anita Raaj in trouble for allegedly hosting party amid COVID-19 lockdown

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2020 11:23 AM

MUMBAI: A complaint has been registered against actress Anita Raaj for allegedly throwing a party amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Anita and her husband Sunil Hingorani were reportedly accused by neighbours for hosting a party for their friends, reports timesofindia.com, flouting the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government in order to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

According to the report, the neighbours said that the 57-year-old actress Anita and her filmmaker husband had invited guests at their Pali Hill residence.

The report quoted a source who revealed that the neighbours were concerned about the threat the party posed due to the visitors in the vicinity, following which the local police were informed.

However, Anita Raaj, in a statement, said that it was a medical emergency and police came on a false complaint.

Tags Anita Raaj COVID-19 Sunil Hingorani PALI HILL Lockdown coronavirus TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here