THIS is Anita Raj’s FAVOURITE SCENE from Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni!

MUMBAI: Actress Anita Raj is a talented actress.

She has been seen in an array of Bollywood films and also television playing different and remarkable characters. Currently, she is seen in yet another unconventional show, Choti Sardaarni on Colors as Kulwant Kaur Dhillon, Meher's mother and Sarab's mother-in-law.

The show is witnessing a new drama with the return of Meher in the house along with a memory loss drama of hers. Anita shared a video of herself which she thoroughly enjoyed performing in Choti Sardaarni!

According to the current drama, Meher found the address on one of Sarab’s posters and she went there and stopped the wedding. We recently also reported about how Meher and Sarab had a boxing match in the show and Meher won the match. We recently reported that Meher and Sarab will have their marriage anniversary. In order to surprise Meher, Sarab will bring her to the garden and the kids will bring cake for them.

The entire family will be present and Meher will be surprised and will question Sarab as to what are the celebrations for?

Choti Sarrdaarni premiered on 1 July 2019 on Colors TV. It stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi, Kevina Tak, Aekam Binjwa, and Gaurika Sharma and is produced by Cockcrow Shaika Entertainment.

Sarab will inform her that it is their marriage anniversary and will ask her that she doesn’t remember it!