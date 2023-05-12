Anjali Arora apologises her fans for being inactive on social media due to health issues

MUMBAI: Anjali Arora who dons 13million followers on her Instagram has been the talk of the town for her being in cahoots to be a part of bigg boss 17 as a wild card entry this year. It’s been a year full of celebration for Anjali as the star completed 4 dham yatra at the age of 22. She also gifted her parents with a brand new luxurious car.

Anjali was also seen busy shooting for her upcoming projects, she always keeps her fans updated about her projects and life activities on her social media. Recently as the star was not active on her social media she informed her fans about her situation. Sharing on her story Anjali stated, “I’m so sorry for being inactive from last 3-4 days, I’m not well I’m on recovery mode give me wishes and love to see me better soon.”

This got her fans concerned, her dm was filled with messages on her getting well soon.

Anjali, is under recovery and getting well. As per sources she might be a part of Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card entry this year.