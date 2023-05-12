Anjali Arora apologises her fans for being inactive on social media due to health issues

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 01:09
Anjali

MUMBAI: Anjali Arora who dons 13million followers on her Instagram has been the talk of the town for her being in cahoots to be a part of bigg boss 17 as a wild card entry this year. It’s been a year full of celebration for Anjali as the star completed 4 dham yatra at the age of 22. She also gifted her parents with a brand new luxurious car. 

Anjali was also seen busy shooting for her upcoming projects, she always keeps her fans updated about her projects and life activities on her social media. Recently as the star was not active on her social media she informed her fans about her situation. Sharing on her story Anjali stated, “I’m so sorry for being inactive from last 3-4 days, I’m not well I’m on recovery mode give me wishes and love to see me better soon.”
This got her fans concerned, her dm was filled with messages on her getting well soon. 

Anjali, is under recovery and getting well. As per sources she might be a part of Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card entry this year.

Anjali Arora bigg boss 17 The Love is Forever Deliyans TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 01:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anjali Arora apologises her fans for being inactive on social media due to health issues
MUMBAI: Anjali Arora who dons 13million followers on her Instagram has been the talk of the town for her being in...
What! Arijit Singh deleted a tweet that was continued with 'SSR was too good... We couldn't handle him', netizens are left curious
MUMBAI: When Arijit Singh sang “Umar Ke Saal Kitne Hai Gin Gin ke Kya Karna, Beet Jaye Na Ginti Mein Hi Varna…” for...
What! Did Sara Ali Khan audition for Tripti Dimri's role in Animal? Reports reveal
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is creating a lot of buzz, and Tripti Dimri’s n*de scene from the film with RK has even...
Wow! On the birth anniversary of Shashi Kapoor, let's go back in time when the star revealed why he worked in films despite of theatre being his first love
MUMBAI: Cinegoers argue that he is the best-looking Kapoor in this filmy family that could boast of their good-looking...
Woah! Netizens speculate due date as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli go vacationing in London
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been setting couple goals with their relationship. Fans love how they keep...
Wow! Anushka Sen represents India and lends voice for climate change at the Global Stage of COP28 UAE
MUMBAI: Is there anything that Anushka Sen can’t do? Well, not really! As a well kept surprise to her fans, the global...
Recent Stories
Arijit
What! Arijit Singh deleted a tweet that was continued with 'SSR was too good... We couldn't handle him', netizens are left curious
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anushka
Wow! Anushka Sen represents India and lends voice for climate change at the Global Stage of COP28 UAE
Hansika
Wow! Hansika Motwani enjoys her 1st wedding anniversary with husband Sohael Kasturiya, the vacation pictures are to die for
Kunal
Dreamy! Check out the beautiful wedding attires worn by Kunal and Vandana from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which is clearly setting major wedding goals
Asit
Wow! Asit Modi on Taarak Mehta going off-air, "I will never lie to my viewers..."
Vandana
Exclusive: Popular on-screen jodis of Star Plus to be a part of Vandana and Kunal's marriage in Star Plus ' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si!
Urvashi
Emotional! After taking up all the challnges in Jhalak Dikhala Jaa, Urvashi Dholakia writes an emotional note as her journey comes to an end