Anjali Arora unable to attend good friend Ali Merchants wedding as she is down with fever due to Delhi pollution

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/16/2023 - 20:25
Anjali

MUMBAI: In the dazzling realm of social media, Anjali Arora stands out as a luminary with a staggering 13 million followers. Recognized not only for her digital charisma but also for her stint on the reality show "Lock Upp ," Anjali found herself absent from Ali Merchant's wedding festivities. The cause? A battle against the adverse effects of the relentless Delhi pollution, coupled with the weariness stemming from her rigorous involvement in an ongoing project that demanded extensive travel.

Despite her absence from the wedding celebrations, Anjali Arora became a subject of avid curiosity as her recent escapades unfolded on social media. The 22-year-old sensation embarked on a spiritual journey, completing the revered Chaar Dham Yatra, and shared glimpses of this transformative experience through captivating videos and pictures.

While Anjali may have missed Ali Merchant's wedding, the bond between them remained intact. A glimpse into their enduring friendship surfaced as Anjali engaged in a virtual rendezvous with the groom through a Zoom call. Sources reveal that Ali had extended an invitation to Anjali for the upcoming wedding reception but Anjali couldn’t attend the function as she is down with fever due to the ongoing increase of the pollution rate in Delhi. 

In the dynamic world of social media and celebrity engagements, Anjali Arora's journey unfolds as a tapestry woven with professional commitments, health challenges, and spiritual exploration, leaving her audience intrigued and eager for the next chapter in her vibrant narrative.

Anjali Arora Ali Merchant LOCK UPP Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai Nach Baliye 4 Bandini Aahat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/16/2023 - 20:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals about the time she broke down when daughter Raha's picture went online in Kashmir
MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha recently turned one. The couple has been very...
Wow! Social media influencer Neha Parulkar flaunts her huge diamond ring, announcing her engagement
MUMBAI: One of the popular influencers on Instagram, Neha Parulkar is known for her content based on body-positivity....
Anjali Arora unable to attend good friend Ali Merchants wedding as she is down with fever due to Delhi pollution
MUMBAI: In the dazzling realm of social media, Anjali Arora stands out as a luminary with a staggering 13 million...
Exclusive! Sikandar Kher talks about the challenges in playing the role of Daulat, deets inside
MUMBAI: Indian actor Sikandar Kher, who made his acting debut with the film, ‘Woodstock Villa’ has been impressing the...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 MC Stan to grace the upcoming episode of the “Weekend Ka Vaar”
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Interesting! Khushali Kumar talks about how hard it was to get out of the character, had sudden breakdowns at night, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI: When it comes to the Hindi movie industry, one of the most adored and respected actresses is Khushali Kumar....
Recent Stories
Alia
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals about the time she broke down when daughter Raha's picture went online in Kashmir
Latest Video
Related Stories
MC Stan
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 MC Stan to grace the upcoming episode of the “Weekend Ka Vaar”
Hustle
Exclusive! “Even though I was on the show for truly little time, the love that people have shown me is incredible “Badal from Hustle 03 Represent, talks about his elimination, people’s love, and what’s next for him!
Mamta
Exclusive! “I was disappointed because there were a lot of scopes”, Mamta Rana aka Divya of Dalchini opens up on her role in the show, Junooniyat going off the air, and more!
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Khichdi 2 movie cast to grace the "The Weekend Ka Vaar'' episode
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya
Aww! Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya gets teary eyed during newborn daughter’s naamkaran; finally reveal her name
Alizeh
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Alizeh Agnihotri, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw and Prasanna Bisht to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar”