Anjali Gupta and Coral Bhamra to enter Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

MUMBAI: The cast of Star Plus' popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will soon welcome new members in the show.



According to our sources, the Balaji Telefilms' show will witness the entry of TV actresses Anjali Gupta and Coral Bhamra.



We have heard that Anjali will depict the role of a chachi (aunt), while Coral will play her daughter. Their entry will bring a new twist in the show.



Anjali has earlier been part of Jiji Maa and Pehredaar Piya Ki, and Coral has been seen in Kehne Ko Humsafar, Kundali Bhagya, and Vikram Betaal, amongst others.



We could not get through to the actresses for their comment.



TellyChakkar will soon be back with more updates. Stay tuned!