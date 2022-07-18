Anjali Mukhi to play Arjun Deol’s (Hiten Tejwani) elder sister ‘Rajeshwari Deol’ in COLORS’ Swaran Ghar

MUMBAI : Anjali Mukhi will essay the character of Rajeshwari Deol in COLORS’ ‘Swaran Ghar’, who is a 52-year-old divorced woman and is the elder sister of Arjun Deol. She has a habit of looking down upon people and talking to them in a condescending matter. She believes that money can buy everything, and she uses her power and position for her benefits. Her character is exactly opposite to her brother Arjun played by Hiten Tejwani. She is a manipulative woman, but she is attached to brother.

Talking about her character Rajeshwari, Anjali says, “She is a headstrong woman who believes that money can buy everything, and she tends to treat everyone as her slave, however, she is very possessive about her brother. She doesn’t want her brother to get involved with someone who doesn’t deserve him. Her behaviour is exactly opposite to her brothers. She is very money-minded as opposed to her brother who only thinks from his heart.” Talking about Rajeshwari’s on-screen camaraderie with Swaran, she says, “There is a potential love story brewing between Swaran and Arjun and Rajeshwari is against the relationship, hence, she will definitely have a very tumultuous relationship with Swaran.”

Currently the team of Swaran Ghar is shooting in Chandigarh. Cherishing some fun moments with her co-actors and shooting in Chandigarh, Anjali mentioned, “It feels like home shooting in Chandigarh. Both Ravi and Sargun have been my good friends for a long time now so it was a homecoming for me. Although I miss home and find it very difficult to be away from my family, I must say that the entire team of Swaran Ghar is amazing, and I am glad that they take good care of me and everyone on the set.”

