Anjali Tatrari on her on-screen chemistry with Kunal: He is like my punching bag

MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari is gearing up for her show Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii which is all set to roll out on the small screens from 22nd February onwards. The show will be airing on Sony TV.

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii has already created a lot of buzz among the fans ever since it has been announced.

The show is the second season of Saas Bina Sasural and the viewers are eagerly waiting for it.

Anjali is paired opposite Kunal Saluja for the first time and the viewers are looking forward to this brand new jodi of the small screen.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Anjali got candid about many things about the show and also her co-stars.

The promo has received lots of appreciation from the fans and they loved Anjali and Kunal's chemistry.

On being asked Anjali to spill beans on her on-screen chemistry with Kunal, she said, "Our chemistry on the show is very relatable to many couples in real life. Whenever I am angry, I spill out my anger on Kunal AKA Aparshakti. He is like my punching bag. That is one thing all will relate to. This is one thing which makes our bond unique."

The actress further said, "Even after several fights, we both will always be together and deal with situations and have some lovey-dovey moments which is what the viewers will love about us."

Well, Anjali has definitely left us excited by disclosing so many amazing things about the show and her co-stars.

