Anjum Fakih likes Ketan Singh’s sense of humour

MUMBAI: Anjum Fakih is known for television series like MTV's Chat House, Time Quake, and Tere Sheher Mein. She is currently seen as Srishti in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. By showcasing her acting skills, she has captivated the audience.



Speaking about personal life, the pretty actress brought in the New Year in Goa, where she was holidaying with comedian Ketan Singh. While Anjum has posted pictures of the duo on her social media handle, captioning it ‘Just Friends’, report has it that they are no longer just friends. The two have been dating for the past few months. Anjum told BT, “We welcomed 2020 together and it was fun. Yes, he is more than a friend and I am loving this phase of my life.” So, what attracted her to Ketan? She said, “I like his sense of humour and I am always laughing around him. Also, he is more mature and older than most of the guys I have dated in the past. I have mostly dated guys younger than me. Ketan being older than me is good because he has a better perspective on situations,”