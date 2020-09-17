Ankit Gupta’s entry to create havoc in Preeta’s life in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Here we are back with another exciting development from TV’s most popular and rated show Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms).

The show has become all the more interesting to watch post Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) wedding.

Well, viewers can fasten their seatbelts for a dhamakedar entry of actor Ankit Gupta.

Ankit Gupta, who is known for his stint in shows like Sadda Haq, Begusarai, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, has been roped in for Kundali Bhagya.

We hear that Ankit will play a negative role who would create havoc in Preeta’s life.

The show stars Sanjay Gagnani as the negative lead and now with so many villains in the show, Kundali Bhagya is definitely gearing up for something bigger.

We couldn’t get through Ankit for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!