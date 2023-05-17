Ankit Siwach: Nobody’s career is stable all the time!

MUMBAI: Actor Ankit Siwach says that all actors go through different phases in their career, and they all have a time when they aren’t doing that well. He adds that this struggle is inevitable.

“There are different stages in everyone's career and life. Nobody's career is stable all the time. There are ups and downs, maybe minor ones or major ones. But, with time, we learn to deal with them. Rather than reacting to it all the time, we learn to accept the change, accept what's coming for you and then gradually work harder and move on. I am happy with the way my career has shaped up. God has been very kind with the kind of shows that I've got with the kind of characters that I've got to perform. And I'm working harder and trying harder to maintain this. When I look back, everybody has his or her own share of struggles. They might be at different levels, but everybody is struggling or battling at some point of time. So, when I look back at it, I can see there have been opportunities that I have missed. There have been opportunities that I wanted to be a part of, but I couldn't be at that point of time. You feel okay, I wish I had got this but as time passes and years passed by, the new realize that okay, whatever is happening is happening for a reason. And God has plans for you,” he says.

It’s a competitive field, says Ankit, adding, “When there are 100 people who will take that one opportunity, someone's loss becomes someone's game. I think that's the law of the jungle. Survival of the fittest. And everybody's fighting for it. Everybody's fighting really hard for it, working hard. And there is only one, rank one. So even if it's a competition even when you're in the classroom, there's only one person who gets the highest marks and the others are also working hard. It's a matter of luck as well because art is very subjective. You cannot quantify it. You cannot expect that ‘okay, I have given my best, so I should get it’. Everybody's giving their best. It's up to the makers, up to the people who are watching it. What they want in the character or in the role that they have given that they have offered.”

Talking about the kind of work he wants to take up, he says, “Right now, I am looking at good web shows and films. Of course, I'm auditioning for TV as well, but I'm only looking for the best or best shows on television. But I'm trying to take a transition to the web and firms and I've been very hyperactive for it.”

He adds, “There was this TV show on Sony TV called Katha. I tested it. There were a few rounds of tests. And I really loved the storyline and whatever they were planning with the show and when I saw the promo I really wished I had got the show. Because that's the kind of work I wanted on television so Katha would be that one show that I would have wanted to be a part of.”

It’s important to keep on growing, he says, adding, “It's constant practice of the basics, I think that's it. Constantly being aware of myself, trying to introspect all the time. Analysing myself and my surroundings, not thinking too much and feeling more. Sticking to the basics. I think that's what has helped me a lot. That stick to your basics should be the motto of life. If you forget your basics, things go haywire. So, it's important to stay on track and do what you will be doing now and be consistent and work towards your craft.”