Ankit Siwach opens up on playing villain in Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2

MUMBAI: Ankit Siwach is a popular television actor who has been part of several shows including Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and Ishqbaaaz. He was last seen in Manmohini. Now, he is gearing up for his new show, Beyhadh 2.

The actor has been signed on to play the new villain in Beyhadh 2. Speaking about the same, Ankit told Times Of India, “I am getting to play an anti-hero for the first time. I won’t call him the villain in Maya’s (Jennifer Winget) life; it’s just that they had a past, which didn’t turn out to be a fairy tale. It would be great to share screen space with Jennifer.”

This is his first show after marriage (Ankit tied the knot with Nupur Bhatia on 4 February) and he is excited about getting back to work. The actor further told the daily, “This is also my third show with producer Prateek Sharma, which makes this outing even more special. ‘Beyhadh 2’ is a finite series and all characters are written well in advance and all of them have a specified beginning and ending revolving around Maya’s love life.”

Credits: Times Of India