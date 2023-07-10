Ankit Siwach spills the beans on his new cameo in Prateek Sharma’s popular show Radha Mohan; says he is blessed

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 22:15
Ankit

MUMBAI: Actor Ankit Siwach, who was last seen in the show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, is set to return to the small screen in a cameo for the ongoing show Prateek Sharma’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Sharing more details of his character Ankit says, "I will be playing the role of Kunal Kashyap who is also known as KK. We shot in Maldives for 10 days. KK is a business tycoon who has organised a contest in Maldives, where Radha and Mohan are a part of it. It’s a positive role and has good layers.” Sharing his equation with the maker Prateek Sharma, Ankit says, ”This is my fourth show with Prateek Bhai and our association started with Manmohini in 2018. We share a family-like bond. Whenever I have been called for any character I am always there for the LSD family. We have started with Madh and we have reached Maldives. That's the journey we are living and growing together.”

Ankit also shares about working with popular actor Shabir Ahluwalia, "Shabir Sir is an example in the industry, I look up to him and what he has achieved and who he is. Neeharika is a brilliant actress to work with.” 

This was Ankit’s first ever trip to Maldives. He adds, "When you get to work on an island like Maldives it is like a paid vacation! What else you could have asked for. I am blessed.”

Ankit Siwach Prateek Sharma radha mohan Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar Kunal Kashyap Shabir Ahluwalia Neeharika TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 22:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Rani Mukerji reveals about her dad's heart surgery during the release of her debut film
MUMBAI: Actor Rani Mukerji recalled that when her debut Bollywood film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat was released in 1996, her...
Woah! Kiara Advani opens up on the reason why she and husband Sidharth Malhotra keep their relationship private, even after marriage
MUMBAI: Actor Kiara Advani has been delivering hit after hits. She is often referred to as the ‘lucky mascot’ of the...
Woah! Aditya Roy Kapur expresses of having no problem while being objectified by fans, here's why
MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur is often praised for his good looks. In a recent interview, when Aditya was asked if he “feels...
Wow! Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about Imran Khan's comeback, 'The whole country is excited'
MUMBAI: Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently seen in the film Dhak Dhak. The movie, which was released on big...
Who is Sam Bahadur, the man Vicky Kaushal is representing in his upcoming movie, Sam Bahadur
MUMBAI: The teaser for Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming biographical war drama ‘Sam Bahadur‘ was released last weekend, and it...
Aww! Check out the cutest moments posted by Babil Khan with his mother Sutapa Sikdar
MUMBAI: It’s not very often that we see actors who are not only good at their craft but also treat people with kindness...
Recent Stories
Rani
What! Rani Mukerji reveals about her dad's heart surgery during the release of her debut film
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rajiv
Irritated! Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia expresses annoyance over constant interference; Says 'Do din mein aadha footage aapne le liya'
Soniya
Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal calls Khanzaadi friends!
Saloni
Exclusive! Faltu fame Saloni Sandhu roped in for Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap
Madhubala
Exclusive! Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon fame Sikandar Kharbanda approached for Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap
Rishabh
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Rishabh Jaiswal roped in for Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap
Pratiksha Honmukhe
Exclusive! Popular Instagram sensation and air hostess Pratiksha Honmuke to join Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap