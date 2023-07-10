Ankit Siwach spills the beans on his new cameo in Prateek Sharma’s popular show Radha Mohan; says he is blessed

MUMBAI: Actor Ankit Siwach, who was last seen in the show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, is set to return to the small screen in a cameo for the ongoing show Prateek Sharma’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Sharing more details of his character Ankit says, "I will be playing the role of Kunal Kashyap who is also known as KK. We shot in Maldives for 10 days. KK is a business tycoon who has organised a contest in Maldives, where Radha and Mohan are a part of it. It’s a positive role and has good layers.” Sharing his equation with the maker Prateek Sharma, Ankit says, ”This is my fourth show with Prateek Bhai and our association started with Manmohini in 2018. We share a family-like bond. Whenever I have been called for any character I am always there for the LSD family. We have started with Madh and we have reached Maldives. That's the journey we are living and growing together.”

Ankit also shares about working with popular actor Shabir Ahluwalia, "Shabir Sir is an example in the industry, I look up to him and what he has achieved and who he is. Neeharika is a brilliant actress to work with.”

This was Ankit’s first ever trip to Maldives. He adds, "When you get to work on an island like Maldives it is like a paid vacation! What else you could have asked for. I am blessed.”