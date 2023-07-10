Ankit Siwach spills the beans on his new cameo in Prateek Sharma’s popular show Radha Mohan; says he is blessed

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 16:18
Ankit Siwach

MUMBAI: Actor Ankit Siwach, who was last seen in the show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, is set to return to the small screen in a cameo for the ongoing show Prateek Sharma’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Sharing more details of his character Ankit says, "I will be playing the role of Kunal Kashyap who is also known as KK. We shot in Maldives for 10 days. KK is a business tycoon who has organised a contest in Maldives, where Radha and Mohan are a part of it. It’s a positive role and has good layers.” Sharing his equation with the maker Prateek Sharma, Ankit says, ”This is my fourth show with Prateek Bhai and our association started with Manmohini in 2018. We share a family-like bond. Whenever I have been called for any character I am always there for the LSD family. We have started with Madh and we have reached Maldives. That's the journey we are living and growing together.”

Ankit also shares about working with popular actor Shabir Ahluwalia, "Shabir Sir is an example in the industry, I look up to him and what he has achieved and who he is. Neeharika is a brilliant actress to work with.”
This was Ankit’s first ever trip to Maldives. He adds, "When you get to work on an island like Maldives it is like a paid vacation! What else you could have asked for. I am blessed.”

Ankit Siwach radha mohan Prateek Sharma Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar Manmohini Maldives Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 16:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Ik Kudi Punjab Di actress Rajani Gupta bags Amazon Mini's 'Bahut Heroine Banti Hai and Jio Cinema's Illegal 3!
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Exclusive! King Himavat was beyond being a good ruler, he was an emotional father: Sanjeev Sharma on experience shooting for Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav
MUMBAI: Colors' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
What! Apart from Mimi Kriti Sanon got 6 disasters in a row, she should change her game post the National award win
MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, the actress...
Must Read: The chemistry of #AkshNav will always be cherished by fans more #AbhiRa in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens....
Must Read! “Season 3 leke aao jaldi” Netizens reacts as the Mirzapur team celebrates anniversary of the release
MUMBAI: Mirzapur is indeed one of the most loved shows of all time, the series that has successful season 1 and season...
This Navratri, Gokuldham Society is all geared up splendid Navratri celebrations in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUMBAI: The festive spirit is running high, and Gokuldham residents are busy preparing for the Navratri festivities....
Recent Stories
Kriti
What! Apart from Mimi Kriti Sanon got 6 disasters in a row, she should change her game post the National award win
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rajani
Exclusive: Ik Kudi Punjab Di actress Rajani Gupta bags Amazon Mini's 'Bahut Heroine Banti Hai and Jio Cinema's Illegal 3!
Sanjeev
Exclusive! King Himavat was beyond being a good ruler, he was an emotional father: Sanjeev Sharma on experience shooting for Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav
AkshNav
Must Read: The chemistry of #AkshNav will always be cherished by fans more #AbhiRa in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Gokuldham
This Navratri, Gokuldham Society is all geared up splendid Navratri celebrations in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour at Ramlila celebrations at Lal Quila in New Delhi!
Ekta Sariya
Actor Ekta Sariya on Navratri: I am never too enthusiastic about dancing during this festival but always super excited to dress up in the traditional attire