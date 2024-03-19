Ankita Chakraborty in Jhanak to Mitaali Nag in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; TV actors who nailed playing MENTALLY CHALLENGED characters

There are many actors who have broken their stereotypes and portrayed roles which have captivated the audience's minds and to think about it, one might have to pinch themselves to check whether they are living a dream or it is for real!
Ankita Chakraborty

MUMBAI: Being an actor is very challenging. In the course of their career, celebrities get to play many dynamic roles and one of the most powerful, arduous and demanding roles is the one where it comes to play a mentally challenged personality.

There are many actors who have broken their stereotypes and portrayed roles which have captivated the audience’s minds and if one happens to see how they actually look in real life or how matured they are for real, one might have to pinch themselves to check whether they are living a dream or it is for real! 

Take a look at the list of actors:

Ankita Chakraborty

Ankita plays the role of Appu in Jhanak who is mentally challenged. She looks nothing like how she appears on television.

 
Mitaali Nag


Mitaali was seen as Devyani in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Mitaali's character is mentally challenged and she is slaying it.

Pravisht Mishra


Pravisht enacted Yuvaan in Banni Chow Home Delivery and the way he projected the role was outstanding!

Pearl V Puri

 


Pearl was seen as Mahir in supernatural show of Colors Naagin 3

Angad Hasija


He played Aalekh's character on the show Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai. Angad received several accolades for his performance.

Who is your favourite among these?

Do you have more names to add to the list? Mention them in the comment section below! 

