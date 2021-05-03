Ankita Lokhande caught flashing a million-dollar smile with Beau Vicky Jain, READ

MUMBAI: Television actress Ankita Lokhande needs no reason to share lovey-dovey pictures of her, with boyfriend Vicky Jain. The actress constantly posts love-soaked photos with Jain and gives fans a glimpse of how in love they are.

Recently, Ankita made a new post on her Instagram. She shared a fresh set of pictures. The photos feature Ankita and Vicky posing for the camera and the couple is in love in these new clicks.

Lokhande also penned a sweet caption expressing her thoughts.

The Manikarnika actress shared pictures of her dressed in Justin Bieber’s brand ‘Drew’ t-shirt. Lokhande is wearing a pink tee and looks too cute. She has styled her hair up in a ponytail.

Talking about Vicky, he has worn a white printed tee. The couple looks beyond adorable dressed in casuals.

While Ankita and Vicky flash million-dollar smiles for the camera, she made the post with the caption: “Worlds change When eyes Meet.”. Ankita expressed her feelings through the post.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande’s post received immense love from fans and well-wishers. The actor’s fans were too quick to reply. They dropped sweet comments on the post. Fans wrote, “God bless you”, while others dropped fire emojis on the post.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Dalljiet Kaur posted ‘Evil eye’ emojis to ward off any bad around the couple.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain recently celebrated three years of togetherness. The actress made a heartfelt post, wishing her dearest boyfriend.

