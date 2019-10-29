Ankita Lokhande to play main lead in Naagin 4?

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular actresses in the glamour world. She came into limelight after portraying the role of Archana Karanjkar in the popular TV soap, Pavitra Rishta. She was last seen in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Now, reportedly, she has been finalised for Naagin 4.

For the uninitiated, Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin is one of the most watched fantasy TV series. The Colors’ show became so popular that the makers went on to bring three seasons. The makers are now gearing up for the fourth season and Nia Sharma will play the leading role in Naagin 4. According to the latest reports, Ankita has also been brought on board. A source revealed to SpotboyE.com that the Manikarnika actress is apparently the main lead.