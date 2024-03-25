From Ankita Lokhande -Rashami Desai to Surbhi Chandna-Shrenu Parikh: TV actresses redefining friendship beyond rivalries

MUMBAI : For one reason or another, actresses are frequently recognized for having ego problems with other actresses. They occasionally engage in a cold war where gossip just serves to exacerbate their differences. Even still, not many BFF pairs have disproved the idea that two actors can never be close friends.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande states ‘Nobody can stop’ her when it comes to speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput; Says ‘I will always speak about it’

These are a few of the best pairs that have consistently demonstrated that, despite their industry connections, they maintain a solid, long-lasting relationship.

Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai

Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai, the former Bigg Boss contestants, are real-life BFF goaltenders. Their bond exudes innocence and purity. The two amazing TV actresses who have left a big impression on audiences through their roles on screen are incredibly in love with each other. Coincidentally, they both appeared in the largest reality show just a few seasons apart. Ankita was on Bigg Boss 17, and Rashami appeared on Bigg Boss 13.

Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti

Actresses can not be close friends is a myth that Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti are debunking. In the past, both actresses were paired together for the Ektaa Kapoor film Naagin. In addition, Anita played Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Surbhi Jyoti featured Karan Singh Grover's opposite in Qubool Hai. Both actors gained recognition in their fields.

Sanya Irani and Drashti Dhami

The bond between Sanya Irani and Drashti Dhami is quite strong. Through their social media profiles, they have been publicly expressing their tremendous friendship and affection for one another, which is like an open book. Fans are aware of their undying affection for each other because Sanya has been wishing her best friend Drashti a happy birthday for years. They go on audition adventures together because their bond is so strong.

Rubina Dilaik and Surveen Chawla

Through their mutual friends, Sharad Kelkar and his wife Keerti, Rubina and Surveen became connected. Since they have been best friends for thirteen years, Rubina claims that Surveen has been her rock. Due to a last-minute work call, actress Rubina Dilaik's best friend Surveen Chawla was unable to attend the Himachal Pradesh wedding when she married Abhinav Shukla. Later, Chawla arranged a surprise for her close friend and commemorated the couple's union, knowing that Rubina would be furious with her for missing their wedding. The actresses were recently spotted getting together to celebrate Surveen's pre-birthday.

Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

The co-stars of Ishqbaaaz have forged a close relationship over the years, from throwing Shrenu's bachelorette party to attending Surbhi's bachelorette party. Recalling the enjoyable moments at Shrenu's wedding, Surbhi also shared her feelings in a poignant post at one point.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande reveals why she became a part of Bigg Boss

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Pinkvilla

