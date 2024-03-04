Ankita Lokhande’s BTS moments with Vicky Jain from La Pila De Sharab are a visual delight

Ankita and Vicky are without a doubt the most adored actresses on television, and they have enormous fan following. While the glimpse of the music video was revealed recently, Ankita shared some BTS moments from the video. It is adorable.
Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have recently gained immense fame due to their involvement in the reality series Bigg Boss Season 17.

The public adored their game, and Ankita made it to the show's finale. Vicky was removed a few days prior to the finale, while Ankita made it to the finals and finished as the third runner-up. (Also Read: Ankita Lokhande starred in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar without charging a fee, producer reveals )

One of the many things that had caught the audience's interest was the pair's frequent arguments and the remarks made by the actress' mother-in-law, but things were worked out between them after the performance.

The fans are eager to see the two work together on a project now that they are viewing them on the television. Vicky and Ankita are starring in a music video, and the actress revealed the video's release date recently.

The two are very excited to work together on this project, which will be their second after Bigg Boss, and their fans are equally excited. The two were recently seen enjoying Holi, when a small number of Bigg Boss contestants were present. At the event, Ankita also got to meet Salman Khan, with whom she shared a thank-you post for being one of her greatest mentors.

Take a look: (Also Read: Ankita Lokhande starred in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar without charging a fee, producer reveals )

How excited are you to watch the music video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain titled Laa Pila De Sharab on April 5? 

