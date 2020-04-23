Ankita Lokhande wants to achieve this and then get married

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is clear in her mind when it comes to marriage. The actress knows what all she wants to achieve before she says, 'I do' to her boyfriend, Vicky Jain.

The talented diva opened up on the topic of marriage to a media portal and said, 'Abhi toh bahut kaam karna hai, I have a lot of things to achieve before I get married'.

Vivek Oberoi, who was also a part of the conversation, interrupts to ask her that why she feels she can't work after marriage.

To which Ankita replied, 'It's not like that. Of course I can but I want to do one film jo sirf meri ho, as a lead heroine and I want people to remember me for it- maine kuch cheezein soch rakhi hai apne liye before I get married. I am talented and hardworking and I know I can fulfill this dream.'

