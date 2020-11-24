Ankita Sahu to enter SAB TV's Tera Yaar Hoon Main

MUMBAI:Tera Yaar Hoon Main on SAB TV is one of the most loved shows on television.

Starring Sudeep Sahir in the lead role, the show talks about a father who is eager to keep up with today's time and be a part of his son's life. The latest information coming to our news desk is that actress Ankita Sahu has been roped in for the show.

She will depict the role of Chandni.

There will be chemistry sparking between Chandni and Rishabh (Ansh Sinha) in the show. Chandni will enter the show as Johnny's (the dog) owner and has come to take him back.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions and it stars Shweta Gulati opposite Sudeep.