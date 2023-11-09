Ankita Sharma on working in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Have never done such a role before

MUMBAI: Actress Ankita Sharma, who plays the role of Vedika in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, says that she loves being part of the show. She adds that the title is also totally apt for what happens in real life.

“This happens to everyone. Sometimes, there are things we can't explain, but when someone enters our life who really gets what we're thinking, it feels amazing. It's like a special gift when people understand us. Our show is similar to that feeling. Some things are better not said out loud because if you try to explain them, their specialness disappears,” she says.

Talking about her character, she says, “Vedika is a really sensitive and innocent person who feels emotions deeply. She cares about everyone, but she's going through life feeling quite alone. This is a new kind of role for me because I've never played a character like her before. She's dealing with anxiety and depression due to things that have happened in her life. I connect with her on an emotional level because she's always thinking about others' feelings, which is something I can understand. Nowadays, lots of people experience anxiety in their lives, including me. If something happens, I also get worried and overthink things. This show is important to me because it's my first one after dealing with Covid and having my baby. The main reason I took on this role is because Rajan Ji believed in me. He was confident that I could portray this character well. You can find someone like Vedika in almost every family. After Covid, relationships and emotions have changed between people. Vedika has many things she wants to talk about, but she only has her brother Kunal to confide in. Even though she doesn't share everything with him, it's not because she doesn't trust him. She just doesn't want to burden her brother with her worries. Many families have members who keep certain things to themselves. If there are people like Vedika in your family, I encourage you to reach out to them and have a conversation. I believe that the audience will definitely be able to connect with this character.”

Talking about working with Rajan Shahi and Directors Kut Production, she says, “This is my second show with Rajan Ji after Amrit Manthan. After becoming a mother, life changes a lot, but Rajan Ji has managed to make me believe in myself. He boosted my confidence as an actor, which was a huge deal for me. I really want to keep working with him in the future.”

"Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si" is a blend drama and romance. Talking about how she balances the two, she says, “Life is full of ups and downs, and sometimes a bit of romance makes the journey even more wonderful. When you become a parent, your attention is all on your child, and you have to be alert all the time. For me, during these moments, supporting each other as husband and wife is what feels romantic. So, I hope we can maintain this balance.”









