Another trailer of The New Mutants out!

07 Jan 2020 05:28 PM

MUMBAI: Twentieth Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment’s The New Mutants is an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where young mutants are being held for psychiatric monitoring.

When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive. Directed by Josh Boone and written by Josh Boone & Knate Lee, it features Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.  The film hits Indian theaters in April 2020.

Have a look at the new trailer.

