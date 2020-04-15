Another twist in the wedding of Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma

MUMBAI: Puja Banerjee who has been a part of various television shows and movies never would have thought in her wildest dreams that her wedding will have so many twists and turns. The actress who is currently essaying the character of Maa Vaishno Devi in the show ‘Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki’ was all set to tie the knot on 15th April.

The lockdown has now been extended till the 3rd of May. Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee had planned their dream since long back. The couples have been in a relationship for more than 12 years and both their families were ready to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

However, given the on-going nationwide lockdown, they have cancelled all their celebrations, and are keeping their fingers crossed for a registered marriage on their original wedding date. Along with the couple, their loved ones are also disappointed.

Kunal said, “My mother was very excited about the wedding and had shopped for the entire family. Ideally, she wants our shaadi to be complete with band, baaja and baraat. My heart breaks to see her dreams not getting fulfilled, but I don’t want to wait for a few more months. Puja and I are soulmates and marriage is just a signature, but the sooner it happens, the better.”

