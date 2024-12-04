Ansh Bagri: Approach struggles as opportunities for learning and keep moving forward

Ansh Bagri

MUMBAI: Actor Ansh Bagri has become a household name today. The actor who is playing the lead character of Deva in the show Baghin, says that he has had his own share of struggles. In fact, he adds that struggles are part of  everyone's life. They're the tough times we face, the hurdles we have to jump over. Whether big or small, struggles challenge us and make us stronger. They can come out of nowhere or stick around for a while, but they all teach us important lessons. Everyone faces struggles at some point, but it's how we deal with them that defines us.

“I've faced hardships and struggles since childhood, as everyone does. It's a part of life, and we strive to better ourselves through them. I believe struggles will always be there and that’s okay! Life will always bring challenges and good times for learning. Without struggles, you can't grow or become stronger. When I chose to become an actor, I didn't dwell on the opposition because I didn't have other options. Some people, like me, have clear minds when there aren't many choices. Thankfully, I didn't have a family business or other options when I came to Mumbai after my father passed away. Having no options was actually a strength for me,” he says.

Ask him what he would like to advise newcomers, and he says, “I would say that keeping patience is important and you have to keep moving forward every day. If you keep your options open, you might get distracted by other opportunities. So, as long as you approach all struggles as opportunities for learning and keep moving forward, everything will turn out well.”

