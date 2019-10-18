Ansh Bagri looks forward to shoot for his film 'Vellapanti'

Mumbai: "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji" actor Ansh Bagri is eagerly waiting to shoot for his film "Vellapanti", which is expected to go on floors next month.

"My character is unique. I am a guy who is looking for a good job and his financial status is not stable. Eventually, he wants to do something through which he can help him earn more money but in less time so that he can sort out all his problems. For earning money, he starts doing many things which create a problem for him. The genre of the film is comedy. My idea for doing this film is to entertain people," said the actor, who had earlier featured in the movie "Days Of Tafree".

Ansh took a few months to bag a role in "Vellapanti".

"After I finished my TV show 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji', I got many offers, but I liked this film because I like my role. I am planning to do one or two more films. If everything goes well, I will start shooting for this film in November," he said.

The film also stars Siddharth Sagar and Bhavin Bhanushali.

