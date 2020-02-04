Antara Biswas aka Monalisa to be retained in Nazar 2?

MUMBAI: Producer, director, and writer Gul Khan has announced that Nazar would be going off air. She also said that season 2 is on the cards.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a picture of the lead pair Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput and revealed the same.

However, in her Instagram post, while she appreciated the acting talent of the duo, she also mentioned of missing them, thus hinting towards a fresh new pair in season 2.

Her post read, 'Niyati and Harsh, it’s a very rare combination to have good acting accompanied by great temperament but you both undoubtedly have both these qualities ! You both definitely have been one of our most fabulous lead couples ! And while Nazar 1 wraps up and we enter Nazar 2, team Nazar will definitely miss you both! It’s been a great journey with the two of you and I on behalf of entire team Nazar wish you two the bestest of luck.'

While the majority of the cast will bid adieu to the show, our sources have informed us that Antara Biswas aka Monalisa who plays the character of Daayan Mohanna can be retained in the second edition of Nazar.

Our repeated attempts to get in touch with Monalisa went in vain.

We couldn’t connect with the production and channel spokesperson for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.