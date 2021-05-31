Anti-Tobacco Day: On-screen smoking is part of a story, please don’t copy, urge Sharad Malhotra and Mrunal Jain 

MUMBAI: Sharad Malhotra : I would just say that smoking is not at all good for health, on screen we smoke at times because the character requires it. But it doesn't mean that whatever we do on screen, we do off-screen as well. In fact, there is a warning given on the screen itself so that people don't do it. So I would advise everyone to avoid smoking instead of doing that, spend your time working out, eating healthy and living positively

Mrunal Jain : May,31st is considered as the anti-tobacco day and I’m glad people are aware of the consequences of tobacco consumption. But on the other hand, is sad to see people playing with their lives without any fear and the increasing consumption of taboo has made them so weak from within that they get addicted and lose their immunity as well. I’m against this idea of cigarette smoking. Many youngsters are getting dragged into it just for the sake of swag which is very sad. In fact, so many people are getting affected due to passive smoking. We should put a full stop to this tobacco consumption and should stop showing it on screen as well as people get carried away and play with their lives just to imitate their favourite stars. Those who want to quit smoking should do it right away and make their lives worth living. Give respect to your life which is a gift given to you by God and make this life worth living. It’s now or never choice is yours.