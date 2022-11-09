Anu Malik recalls working with KK on a dance reality show

Anu Malik remembered recording a track with K.K. in the presence of legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar on the sets of a dance reality show. Late singer K.K. is known for his tracks like 'Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se', 'Pal', and many more.

The 53-year-old singer Krishnakumar Kunnath died on May 31 after

The 53-year-old singer Krishnakumar Kunnath died on May 31 after
performing for hours during a concert in Kolkata and his death came as a huge shock for all the music lovers and industry people.

After looking at the performance by 'DID Super Moms' contestant Anila and choreographer Shweta on the song 'Banda Bindas' from the 2001 movie 'Aks', sung by K.K., composed by Malik and picturised on megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Anu shared how K.K. compared his composition for the song with R.D. Burman.

He said: "I feel your performance was truly outstanding. The use of props and your footwork was really incredible. I must add that there are many people who do not even know that I have created this song. Some also ask me if this is my song, but your performance made me remember my friend who had sung this song - K.K."

He added: "He is no longer with us today, but we still have a lot of memories with him to cherish. I still remember that when we were recording the song, Gulzar Sahab and everyone else were seated together. I was directing and composing the entire album and K.K. requested to hear the song. For the first time ever, K.K. complimented me and said, 'Anu Sir, you remind me a lot about Pancham da. In fact, I am shocked that you can do such different genres of songs as well.' Those words really touched me."

'DID Super Moms' is judged by Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar. The dance reality show airs on Zee TV.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 20:15

