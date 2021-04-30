Anu Malik receives an autograph from the talented singer Ashish Kulkarni on the sets of Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Entertainment television renowned musical show Indian Idol Season 12 will be bringing a bunch of entertainment and giggling. The show will be hosted by the dashing singer Aditya Narayan who will rise the laughter riots along with lots of interesting moments with the contestants. This special weekend show will be a marvellous roller coaster ride for all the viewers to witness the talented voice and the well - known music director Anu Malik and lyricist Manoj Muntashir as judges.

An incredible performance of Ashish Kulkarni on the song Aye Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo and Tumne Mujhe Dekha hokar meherbaan has flabbergasted the judges on the set. Aashish's rocking performance has made all the contestants and judges happy to see him back with his rocking performance on stage. After listening to him Anu malik praises him for his singing talent and asks him for his autograph.

Further, Anu Malik shares, I am a die heart fan of you Aashish this was a rocking performance by you. I have heard you earlier also on this stage you just have an unbelievable voice. After listening to this I want your autograph. I feel blessed that I am part of this show and getting this chance to listen to such talented voices of India.

Adding onto this Manoj Mutashir also challenges Ashish and pawandeep to sing a song for him and if they sing well they will get a chance to meet the veteran of the country Bhushan Kumar to which they gave a wondrous performance on stage and Manoj Mutashir was amazed to see this and further he says "I am highly impressed by you both and I will surely make you meet Bhusan Kumar for you to be the next superstars of the music industry.

Stay Tuned and Keep watching Indian Idol Season 12 only on Sony Entertainment Television at 9.30 PM