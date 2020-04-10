Anuj Sachdeva is keeping busy this quarantine with Good News with ANUJ and #QuarantineLive

MUMBAI: You will be surprised to know that Anuj Sachdeva has been making the best use of his quarantine life. He has launched two shows on his Instagram platform - Good News With ANUJ and Quarantine Live. And they have already garnered good viewership.

While Good News with ANUJ instills hope and assurance every morning, Quarantine Live has helped him connect with personalities from different fields.

“The idea for Good news with Anuj came from the fact that I wanted to give people some hope in these grim times. Hence I decided to look for the best in these worse situations.”

“Quarantine live is a way to connect with experts from different fields. So far I have had a magician, singer, stand up comedian, psychologist, cosmetologist on the show. I plan to do few more episodes of these as well.”