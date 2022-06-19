Anup Soni: 'Shooter Jawaan' is an extraordinary story of an ordinary man

MUMBAI: Actor Anup Soni, who plays the protagonist in one of the short films as part of the Army anthology 'Bravehearts', says every story of the series is a tribute to the Indian Army.

The latest film 'Shooter Jawaan' of the original anthology 'Bravehearts' showcases the courage to fight back against all odds to make the right choice for oneself.

'Shooter Jawaan' starring Anup Soni and newcomer Rohit Pargai is a story of a ragpicker Tinku, a gifted shooter who is spotted by Colonel Tribhuvan and wants to enroll him in the shooting academy and eventually in the Indian Army.

Anup, who portrays the role of Colonel Tribhuvan says, "'Shooter Jawaan' is a story of an underprivileged child whose life takes a 360 degree turn when a respected Colonel notices his extraordinary shooting skills. To be a part of such an inspiring story that touches one's heartstrings is truly an actor's dream."

"I am thrilled to be a part of Dice Media's 'Bravehearts' as they have tried to touch upon the challenging lives of our jawans and their families who selflessly sacrifice their heart and soul to protect our country. I hope all our viewers join me in paying respect to these true heroes, the 'Bravehearts' of India," he further added.

Rohit Pargai who plays the role of Amar Singh reminiscing his character said, "'Bravehearts' is extremely close to my heart as it depicts the real struggles of Armymen and their never-give-up attitude is truly an inspiration for me. Playing the celebrated character of Amar Singh, so early on in my career is a privilege for me and I'm truly grateful to the team at Dice Media for offering it to me."

Previously, 'Masterji' threw light on the importance of perseverance and focus, while 'Jaldi Lautna Captain' taught us to convert our grief into courage and overcome the most heartbreaking situations.

The show is available on Dice Media YouTube channel.

SOURCE: IANS