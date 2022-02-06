Anup Upadhyay aka Chachaji of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!: This show is special and close to my heart… I hope fans keep showering us with their love and support

MUMBAI: Anup Upadhyay as David Mishra or Chachaji in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! is one of the popular characters of the show. This Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli sitcom has been making people laugh for years now and the actor feels proud to be a part of their journey.



“Honestly, I don't relate much as I am very different from how Chachaji is. The character is a miser, unlike what I am in real life,” he continues, “But yes I do connect to the overall comedy of the show. Bhabi Ji… is special and really close to my heart. Comedy is a difficult genre and requires precision. At the same time, comedy is like medicine, and during these difficult times, it is very much needed to distress people.”



About his association with the producer duo and Edit 2 team, he adds, “I have been with them since the time of FIR and Laapata Ganj. It’s been a 15-16 year-long association. I think that says it all (Smiles). They are like family to me. My journey in the comedy genre started with them. Shashank Bali is a great director. I just hope that our fans keep showering us with love and keep watching our show, stay healthy and blessed.”