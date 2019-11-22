Anupam Bhattacharya plays cop in 'The Body'

Actor Anupam Bhattacharya, who is currently part of the show "Ishq Subhan Allah", will be seen playing a police officer in the film "The Body", which also stars Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi.

"The story is based in Mauritius. My character is a Mauritian cop, typically tough looking. He and his team are investigating a murder with Rishi Kapoor's character. He has an opinion of his own and has a conflict with Rishi Kapoor's character's theory of the murder mystery. This film has a limited cast so the film plot and scenes are more focussed on Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi and me," he said.

"While Rishi Kapoor was spontaneous, making the scenes look so breezy, Emraan was extremely meticulous as he works very hard on his characters which clearly shows in his performance. What I have observed in Rishi Kapoor's performances is that he is very spontaneous in his performances. Another interesting thing was that everyone would get a scolding from Chintuji (Rishi), whether it was the costume department or direction or even the DOP for the movements behind camera while the shot was on. But no one minded it one single bit because he is a guy with a golden heart and never means to put anyone down," he added.

Talking about the film, he shared: "'The Body' is an official remake of a Spanish film called 'El Cuerpo' which in Spanish means 'the body'. The film has a very tight script and the director (Jeethu Joseph) excels in this genre so the storytelling is excellent and that I think is the USP of the film."