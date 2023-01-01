Anupam Mittal: Humiliating somebody will not be tolerated in 'Shark Tank'

'Shark Tank India 2' judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal said that it is never justified to humiliate anyone for their business idea even if it doesn't sound appealing.
MUMBAI: 'Shark Tank India 2' judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal said that it is never justified to humiliate anyone for their business idea even if it doesn't sound appealing.

Without taking any name he pointed toward the BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover, who once on the show asked an entrepreneur to make a mop of the clothes she was selling as they were not up to the mark according to him.

However, Anupam asserted that there is a proper way to criticise someone and one cannot insult anyone in a rude manner. He also added that this won't be happening in the second season of the show.

In an interview given to Film Companion, he said: "I'm not going to talk about specific sharks but as a team, we gave a lot of leeway to people in a lot of pitches last year. This year, you might see that change a little bit."

He added that giving suggestions is one thing but humiliating a person is altogether a different matter and even if the person is presenting a business idea that is not so good, it is not going to make the person 'bad'.

He added: "I think there is a difference between being critical and insulting someone. You might have a bad idea or a bad business or a terrible business plan but that doesn't make you a bad person."

"So I, and I think everybody, draws a line at criticising your business and your idea and your plan and to give you a reality check and to show you the mirror because this is season two. Humiliating somebody is not acceptable and anybody who does that does not deserve a seat on 'Shark Tank'," he concluded.

'Shark Tank 2' is starting from January 2 on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS
 

