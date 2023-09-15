Anupama and Anuj Are Giving Us Some Major Couple Goals With Their Romantic Dance At The Star Parivaar Awards!

MUMBAI: Ever since Star Plus announced that the Star Parivaar Awards is all set to come back after a five-year hiatus, fans are eagerly excited for the same. The red carpet was an extravagant and glittery event and witnessed the presence of all Star Plus artists, from Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod, and Sayali Salunkhe to Vijayendra Kumeria, Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki, and many more.

The event marked varied performances and acts by the artists of the Star Plus shows. The main highlight of the event was the romantic performance by Anupama and Anuj, which won everyone’s hearts.

Anupama and Anuj's romantic dance on the song Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam is sure to leave you lovestruck and awestruck. The duo, fondly addresses by their ardent fans as MaAn, is giving us some major couple goals. The dance is going to be a visual treat for the audience, who have been awaiting this moment for quite some time.

The audience will get a chance to witness this magical romance of MaAn at the Star Parivaar Awards, and this is not a performance one would want to miss out on. Tune in to the Star Parivaar Awards on 1st October at 7pm on Star Plus.



