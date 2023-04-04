Anupama and Anuj At Loggerheads After Separation From Choti Anu

StarPlus show Anupama has reached great heights and has been showered with constant applause and appreciation from the audience
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 14:14
Anupama

MUMBAI: The current track revolves around Anupama, Anuj, and Maya. Maya's entry has created a stir in the lives of the family members. The audience has been witnessing high-voltage drama in the StarPlus show Anupama. In the recently aired promo, it can be seen that Anuj and Anupama are at loggerheads due to the separation from Choti Anu, both of them are devastated and shattered by the unexpected turn that has come in their life. Anuj has an emotional breakdown after bidding farewell to Choti Anu and urges Anupama to leave him alone and give him some space in order to come to terms. On the other hand, Anupama is also torn apart by the storm that has hit her. Anupama, however, is more broken by Choti anu's mature decision to leave Anupama and reside with Maya, this in-turn is a major blow to Anupama and Anuj.
Maya has been successful in taking away Choti Anu from Anuj and Anupama. 

Gaurav Khanna who essays the character of Anuj in Star Plus show Anupama, opined about the twist in Anuj's life, "This is going to be a major twist that is going to create a wreck in the lives of Anupama and Anuj. Maya has succeeded in her plans and taken Choti Anu from Anuj and Anupama leaving them devastated. Anuj is heartbroken by the separation from Choti Anu and is going through an emotional breakdown. This is when cracks start appearing in Anupama and Anuj's relationship after which The audience will witness the separation of Anuj and Anupama. It will be intriguing to watch how Anuj and Anupamaa deal with this emotional rollercoaster”

Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on StarPlus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, The show telecasts on StarPlus at 10 PM.

Star Plus Anupama Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 14:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Audience Perspective! “Why is our Queen Of Hearts Shehnaaz Gill being wasted and sidelined in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?” asks fans
MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill was a popular face in the Punjabi film and music industry. But, with her stint in Bigg Boss...
Audience Perspective: Anupama’s return to her mother’s house to find strength mirrors the lives of real women going through marital trouble!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Major Twist! Abhimanyu to be back for Abhir
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Virat unable to open up, decides to meet Sai alone
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Anupama and Anuj At Loggerheads After Separation From Choti Anu
MUMBAI: The current track revolves around Anupama, Anuj, and Maya. Maya's entry has created a stir in the lives of the...
Exclusive! Avi Rakheja enters Dreamiyata Production’s Udaariyaan!
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is a television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns...
Recent Stories
Why is our Queen Of Hearts Shehnaaz Gill
Audience Perspective! “Why is our Queen Of Hearts Shehnaaz Gill being wasted and sidelined in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?” asks fans

Latest Video

Related Stories
Anupama
Audience Perspective: Anupama’s return to her mother’s house to find strength mirrors the lives of real women going through marital trouble!
Avi Rakheja
Exclusive! Avi Rakheja enters Dreamiyata Production’s Udaariyaan!
Arav Chowdharry
Arav Chowdharry to play an antagonist in 'Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'
Gaurav Khanna
Maya succeeds in breaking ties between Anuj, Anupamaa, says Gaurav Khanna on 'Anupamaa'
Teri Meri Doriyaann
"Angad is in Dilemma to make a choice between his heart and mind" shares Vijayendra Kumeria Aka Angad from StarPlus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann
Dwayne Johnson
'Moana' live-action remake set with Dwayne Johnson returning